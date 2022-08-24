It’s official: Apple’s ‘Far out’ special media event set for September 7th

Apple’s next product launch event will take place on September 7th, the company announced in an invitation sent out to media outlets on Wednesday where Apple is expected to reveal next-generation iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple is expected to unveil four “iPhone 14” models:

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or, perhaps “Plus”)

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship

Also expected at the “Far out” event is the Apple Watch Series 8 with a body temperature sensor. A new Apple Watch SE is also rumored along with a new high-end, ruggedized 50mm (Apple Watch Extreme?) model for extreme sports athletes.

MacDailyNews Take: Let the countdown begin!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.