It’s official: Apple’s ‘Far out’ special media event set for September 7th

Apple’s next product launch event will take place on September 7th, the company announced in an invitation sent out to media outlets on Wednesday where Apple is expected to reveal next-generation iPhones and Apple Watches.
Apple is expected to unveil four “iPhone 14” models:
• 6.1-inch iPhone 14
• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or, perhaps “Plus”)
• 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro
• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship
Also expected at the “Far out” event is the Apple Watch Series 8 with a body temperature sensor. A new Apple Watch SE is also rumored along with a new high-end, ruggedized 50mm (Apple Watch Extreme?) model for extreme sports athletes.
Far out. September 7. #AppleEvent 💫 pic.twitter.com/bw5Lxf3eQ9
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 24, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Let the countdown begin!
Here’s hoping — probably in vain — that “ruggedized” = Liquidmetal!
Everyone wants to talk about AR/VR goggles with this, but sorry, Apple will never push an iPhone launch into the background, to watch all the media faun over some goggles that won’t hit the market for some time after they are announced. That is NOT what this is about. Nice tease of course, but uh, no.
So what is this about? This is about the dot projection distance and tech. In 2020, Apple patented a new version of dot projection tech. Essentially allowing for it to reach a longer range via flood illumination.
With newer cameras, all-new custom silicon, new dot projection and software, Apple’s combining these elements to achieve a long-distance dot projection tech to scan more than just 6ft or so, but an entirely large room or perhaps beyond. We’ll know soon enough!
And yes, while it launches in iPhone 14 Pro’s (or perhaps just iPhone 14 Pro Max) will will certainly be a staple technology of the forthcoming goggles and car (likely eliminating the need for costly and bulky LiDAR).
Must be why no one suggest AR/VR goggles will be announced at this event. See you in January or June, 2023.
Reading around a bit more, while I think my original thought on a much more sophisticated camera dot projection system will be included, pushing the envelope in this space, paving the way for the AV/VR goggles, it appears that Apple’s emergency satellite solution may be in the offing…
Thus, what Apple may be specifically teasing/marketing with their invitation, is how your iPhone 14 Pro’s (likely just the Pro and it’s new A-series chipset?…), will be able to always be connected. Hiking in the rockies? Sprain and ankle, break a leg? Message or call 911 – not a problem.
Drive off the road at night where there is no reception? Fall off your bike? Lose power due to a storm? You and your iPhone 14 Pro ilk can call for help.
On and on, this can be used and this would appear to be the “Far Out” reference. But I still think the camera tech is likely also ; )
sounds like something to do with the “far out” meta verse. The event will mostly focus on upgrades for the iPhone ecosystem and a “one more thing” moment with Apple’s glasses. Very “far out” expensive, very “far out” tech and a chance for apple to hardware test and milk a very “far out” customer at a crazy high price point. Mostly back ordered until mass production in 2023
Far Out…. Is just a reference to where apple employees prefer to work from.
It is likely an event theme concocted thru a Zoom meeting by the Apple PR Dept.
