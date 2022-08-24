Original iPhone in sealed box sells for $35K at auction

An original, unopened Apple iPhone sold for $35,414 at auction last week, showing how iconic the revolutionary device has become.

Stephanie Condon for ZDNet:

The Model A1203 device, with 8 GB of storage, came in factory-sealed condition. The auction house RR Auction noted that the box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen, indicating that it is from the earliest production — a thirteenth icon for iTunes came later in 2007. The original 8 GB iPhone went on sale in mid-2007 for $599.

The device was up for auction as part of RR Auction’s curated “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” auction, which featured more than 70 items up for bid. The auction closed on Aug. 18.

The auction also featured an Apple-1 circuit board that was hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak and reportedly used to secure Apple’s first big order. The prototype sold for $677,196.