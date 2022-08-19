Apple Arcade adds ‘Jetpack Joyride 2’

Apple Arcade added Jetpack Joyride 2, a side-scrolling shooter, to its catalog of games Friday. Apple Arcade subscribers ($4.99 a month) can now play this new sequel free of ads or in-app purchases.

Zachary McAuliffe and Shelby Brown for CNET:

In Jetpack Joyride 2, you play as returning protagonist Barry Steakfries — which is an objectively great name for a game character. You guide him down a hallway, shooting enemies and dodging obstacles along the way. Collect upgrades along the way to help you take your enemies out, as well as coins to purchase upgrades between missions.

Instead of running and flying down an endless hallway like in the original, there is a meter across the top of your screen that fills up as you progress and collect items. Once you fill the meter, you either face off against a boss or enter a bonus area where you can collect more coins.

While I enjoyed the gameplay, I really appreciated the silly humor.