New video reveals Apple AirPower prototype

Apple in September 2017 gave a sneak peek of AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory billed to be “coming in 2018,” offering “a generous active charging area that will allow iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X customers to simultaneously charge up to three devices, including Apple Watch Series 3 and a new optional wireless charging case for AirPods.”

The 30-minute YouTube video, which is a collaboration between 91Tech and Apple Demo, depicts the deepest dive yet into Apple’s ill-fated charging mat. It offers a hands-on look at AirPower, as well as a look at its underlying code and details about its development. After issuing commands to the AirPower mat post-reboot, the YouTuber was able to glean a wealth of information about the prototype, including the fact that its firmware was installed on June 7, 2017, as well as other information about its coil setup and more. The specific prototype in the video is a 22-coil model. Apple had patents filings for both 16-coil and 22-coil variants, and it appears that the latter was the option that Apple was actually planning on putting to market.

