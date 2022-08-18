Apple TV+ reveals trailer for ‘Life By Ella’ new kids series premiering September 2nd

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the new kids and family series, “Life By Ella,” premiering globally Friday, September 2nd.

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major “seize the day” mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

“Life By Ella” was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”). The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”).

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo,” “Amber Brown,” “Best Foot Forward,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone & Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company and the star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Apple TV+ will also soon expand its slate with stories from some of today’s biggest storytellers in kids and family programming, including the soon to premiere “Jane,” a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 250 wins and 1,123 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.