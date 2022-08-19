PSA: If you haven’t already, update your Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Apple has released operating system updates to fix a security issue with its Mac, iPhone, and iPad computers, which it says hackers may have “actively exploited.”

Tom Gerken for The Beeb:

The flaw could allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, industry experts have suggested.

The update has been made available to iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later and iPad 5th gen. and later.

It is also available to the iPad mini 4 and later versions and the iPod touch (7th generation). Mac users running macOS Monterey are also being encouraged to update.

Apple said hackers used the flaw to infiltrate WebKit, the engine that powers Apple web browser Safari. The technology company said the exploit could be used by hackers if the user accessed “maliciously-crafted web content.”

There have so far been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw has been used against people or devices.