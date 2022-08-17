Gurman: Apple to launch iPhone 14 on September 7th

Apple plans to hold a launch event on September 7th to unveil the new iPhone 14 family, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant typically announces other products alongside the iPhone, including the latest Apple Watches. The company usually releases the new iPhone in stores about a week and a half after it’s unveiled, and Apple is expected to stick to that pattern this year. Some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on Sept. 16.

The company intends to stream the event online — rather than holding an in-person gathering — continuing an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic.

Also coming in September: iOS 16, the software that will run on the next iPhones, and watchOS 9, the next Apple Watch operating system. And the company plans to launch macOS Ventura in October alongside iPadOS, the iPad’s operating system.