iOS 16 beta 5 has iPhone’s battery percentage in the status bar

Apple’s iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar, a feature that was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. With the latest beta version of Apple’s iOS 16, the battery percentage is display as a number within the battery icon.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

The notched display in the iPhone X, released in 2017, left little room for the battery status indicator. So, Apple instead buried it in the notifications shade, which you swipe down to access. It’s remained hidden there ever since, except on iPhones that have a home button. With the latest beta version of Apple’s iOS 16, the battery percentage is written as a number inside the battery icon, leaving enough space for cell signal information and Wi-Fi status. And it means you can see your exact percentage without swiping down on the screen. It could also be useful if Apple adds an always-on display to its next iPhone, since you’d be able to check your battery status without touching your phone.

MacDailyNews Note: With iPhone 13, Apple’s inelegant kludge (notch) is 20% smaller in width than in iPhone 12.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.