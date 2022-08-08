Apple TV+ announces new Apple Original podcast ‘Missed Fortune,’ debuting August 15th

Apple TV+ debuts the trailer and announces the premiere date of the new Apple Original podcast “Missed Fortune,” with the first three episodes of the new nine-part series releasing on Monday, August 15. Hosted by journalist and former Outside Podcast host Peter Frick-Wright, “Missed Fortune” is based on the true story of one man’s years-long quest to find a million dollar treasure hidden in 2010 by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn.

Since the hunt began, thousands of searchers have gone out in pursuit of the treasure, with at least five of them losing their lives in the process. “Missed Fortune” follows one searcher over the course of eight years, on a hunt that triggers a series of unintended consequences. As Fenn’s treasure gains international attention, people are forced to reexamine exactly what Fenn set in motion.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Monday on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/Missed_Fortune.

Produced by High Five Content in association with 30 Minutes West and Outside Magazine, “Missed Fortune” is executive produced by Frick-Wright, Andrew Jacobs and Robbie Carver.

“Missed Fortune” joins a growing offering of Apple TV+ Apple Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts including the duPont-winning “The Line,” the Webby Award-winning “Hooked,” “Run, Bambi, Run,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation,” “For All Mankind” and the docuseries “The Big Conn.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with over 250 awards and more than 1,121 nominations, including the 2022 Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

