Apple preps new high-end HomePod and updated HomePod mini

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is prepping a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini, and two other smart home devices, the latter two of which he thinks will launch at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Gurman said that Apple has “at least four new smart home devices in its labs, but not all will see the light of the day.” As of now, a new high-end HomePod seems more likely to be coming. As previously reported by the journalist, this new HomePod is code-named B620, will run the same S8 chip of the future Apple Watch Series 8, and will be closer “in terms of size and audio performance” to the original HomePod rather than the mini version. In the newsletter, Bloomberg‘s journalist also explored two home devices that could see the light of the day: 1. A kitchen device that combines an iPad and a speaker;

2. A living room device that combines an Apple TV, camera, and HomePod.

MacDailyNews Take: We much prefer the HomePod to the HomePod mini, so a new high-end, flagship HomePod would be very much welcome!

As for the concept of a combined Apple TV + HomePod + FaceTime camera:

A camera for FaceTime (and Zoom, etc.) should have been built into Apple TV units years ago. Hopefully, HomePod TV will sometime see the light of day! _ MacDailyNews, April 13, 2021

A combined Apple TV + HomePod would be very compelling. In nearly every place where we have an Apple TV, a HomePod is within a few feet or could be. We imagine an Apple TV + iPad combo device would be like an Echo Show on steroids. – MacDailyNews, April 12, 2021

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.