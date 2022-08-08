Apple increases iPhone 14 orders

According to UDN‘s supply chain sources, Apple has upped its iPhone 14 orders from some 90 million units to 95 million units, clearly expecting even stronger iPhone demand in the face of a wider smartphone industry slowdown.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The smartphone market is currently very sluggish, with Apple proving to be the exception to the rest of the industry. The difference in demand has seemingly affected Apple’s expectations for its upcoming iPhone 14 launch this fall, with the company making changes to match. As evidence of this increased order, results for TSMC, Hon Hai, Largan, Zhen Ding-KY, Huatong, and other suppliers are thought to see their own shipments increase.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, as more and more people wake up, see iPhone’s superior resale values vs. pretend iPhones from South Korean dishwasher makers and worse, they want to invest their money in quality, instead of wasting it every time they saddle themselves with a fake iPhone. More and more people want to stop being PITA green bubbles and experience a real iPhone for themselves.

Importantly, there is a lot of headroom into which Apple can grow:

Mobile Operating System Market Share Worldwide (StatCounter, July 2022)

• Android – 71.85%

• iOS – 27.50%

In Q322 ended June 25th, Apple reported that every geography and product category hit a record level of active devices!

