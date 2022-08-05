Apple stock tops list of new buys by the best mutual funds

Apple (AAPL), after a two-month absence, made a triumphant return to the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds. Not only did it return, it topped the list, pulling in over $1.7 billion from leading money managers.

Matthew Galgani for Investor’s Business Daily:

Risk management is key to long-term success in the stock market. And managing risk, especially during volatile times, means staying focused on the core concepts of stock investing. First, stay in sync with market trends since most individual stocks follow the direction of the major market indexes. Second, understand the story behind the stock. Look for companies with innovative products driving strong earnings and sales growth. Finally, use the relative strength line, moving averages and the price and volume action in the stock chart to gauge demand. The biggest money is made — with the lowest risk — when all these elements line up and a stock forms a chart pattern and breaks out. Now apply this approach to stocks on the list of new buys by the best mutual funds. AAPL stock, for example, has come off its bear market lows, retaking its 40-week moving average. While its 10-week line remains below the 40-week benchmark, the 10-week line has begun to trend higher. In a sign of market leadership, Apple’s relative strength line has already hit a new 52-week high as it continues its rebound.

MacDailyNews Take: Grab the cup by the handle, turn it over, spill out the entrails and read them!

Or, better idea:

Own it, don’t trade it. Buy on the dips. Reinvest the dividends back into the stock each quarter. Rinse, repeat, and retire with a smile on your face.

