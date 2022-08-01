Apple Watch SE 2 may get same S8 chip as the forthcoming Series 8

A couple of years after the introduction of the original model, Apple will likely introduce the Apple Watch SE 2 in 2022 and it may feature the same S8 chip as the forthcoming Series 8.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

In one of his Power On newsletters, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the Apple Watch SE 2 won’t have the bigger screen introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7. He said:

The SE will stick to the screen size of the current model, rather than moving up to the larger Series 7 size. But it may get the same S8 chip as the Series 8, an upgrade from the S5 in the current SE from 2020.

With that in mind, it’s not clear whether Apple will bring an always-on display with this model. Even with 40mm and 44mm, Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6 both featured this technology…

The original Apple Watch SE doesn’t feature the Blood Oxygen app or the ECG app… Apple could be adding the blood oxygen monitor or at least the ability to take an ECG with the Apple Watch SE 2.