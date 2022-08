French app developers sue Apple over App Store fees

Apple was sued on Monday by French app developers that accused the company of violating U.S. antitrust law by overcharging them to use its App Store.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

The plaintiffs in the proposed class action include Société du Figaro, which develops the Figaro news app; L’Équipe 24/24, which develops the L’Équipe sports news and streaming app, and Le Geste, an association of French content providers.

According to the complaint filed in the federal court in Oakland, California, Apple has abused its monopoly power over app distribution on iOS-based mobile devices by mandating only one app store for those devices…

The plaintiffs are represented by the U.S. law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, and Paris-based Fayrouze Masmi-Dazi.

Monday’s lawsuit resembles an earlier Hagens Berman case against Apple, which resulted last August in a $100 million settlement for smaller iOS developers that called Apple’s commissions excessive. read more

In June, the firm reached a $90 million settlement with Alphabet Inc’s Google over its app store’s treatment of developers.