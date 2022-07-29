Apple TV+ lands first News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations

Apple this week was recognized by the News & Documentary Emmy Awards with nominations for celebrated documentaries including Best Documentary and Outstanding Investigative Documentary for the powerful modern warfare docuseries “The Line”; Outstanding Science & Technology Documentary and Outstanding Sound: Documentary for the groundbreaking nature documentary film “Fathom”; Outstanding Editing: Documentary for the award-winning film “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”; and Outstanding Sound: Documentary for the music docuseries “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.”

These mark Apple’s first News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations and follow a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries and series earning 250 wins and 1,121 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA,” in just under three years after its global launch.

Apple also broke records for the second consecutive year in 2022 with 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program, Lead Actress in a Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy.

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of excellence in American national news and documentary programming. The winners of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be unveiled at ceremonies on September 28 and 29, 2022.

Apple earned News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations for:

Best Documentary

“The Line”

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

“The Line”

Outstanding Science & Technology Documentary

“Fathom”

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

Outstanding Sound: Documentary

“Fathom”

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson”

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

Experience the events of September 11, 2001 through the eyes of President Bush and his closest advisors as they personally detail the crucial hours and key decisions from that historic day.

“Fathom”

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (“The Sensitives”), “Fathom” follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, “Fathom” showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.

“The Line”

In covert modern warfare, the line between right and wrong has blurred. This docuseries examines the moral ambiguities of war as embodied by the 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief Eddie Gallagher of war crimes.

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson”

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning producer and artist Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers – including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl and Questlove.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the nominated casts and crews!

