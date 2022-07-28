Apple stock surges in July, poised for biggest monthly gain in almost two years

Even as Apple deals with rampant U.S. inflation, waning consumer confidence, a strengthening dollar, and quixotic COVID lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.

Subrat Patnaik for Bloomberg News:

The shares have beaten those of Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. this month, and also are dwarfing gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes. With the US flirting with a recession, investors are gravitating toward a household name they’re comfortable with.

“Apple is outperforming because it’s a place of safety for investors,” said Gene Munster, who covered Apple and Google during his 21-year career as an analyst at Piper Jaffray Cos. before co-founding venture-capital firm Loup Ventures. “Every company will be impacted by the upcoming slowdown. Apple should fare better.”

The rally means investor expectations are high for the company’s quarterly earnings, due after the market close Thursday.