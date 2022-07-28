U.S. economy shrinks for second straight quarter, enters technical recession

The U.S. economy shrank in the spring for the second consecutive quarter, entering a technical recession as rampant inflation and higher interest rates forced consumers and businesses to pull back on spending.
Megan Henney for FOX Business:
Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, shrank by 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from April through June, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday. Refinitiv economists expected the report to show the economy had expanded by 0.5%.
MacDailyNews Take: Bzzt! Wrong yet again, “experts.”
Economic output already fell over the first three months of the year, with GDP tumbling 1.6%, the worst performance since the spring of 2020, when the economy was still deep in the throes of the COVID [response]-induced recession.
Recessions are technically defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and are characterized by high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, falling income and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which tracks downturns.
With back-to-back declines in growth, the economy meets the technical criteria for a recession, which requires a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months.” Still, the NBER — the semi-official arbiter — may not confirm it immediately as it typically waits up to a year to call it.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this week, unfortunately, in an indictment of the U.S. education “system,” for new generations, tough lessons have to be retaught and learned the hard way.
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill… [which] comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
As we continue the slog through this malaise, remember: It’s always darkest before the dawn.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
See you at the midterms! 😄
No votes for RINOS! 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸
Elections stolen via the stuffing of unconstitutionally installed, Zuckerberg-bought drop boxes lacking a chain of custody have consequences – especially when an establishment- and China-owned puppet who needs to be drugged just to be semi-coherent is installed.
Something very wrong in happening in the U.S. The FBI and DOJ are clearly corrupt. This country has no effective borders. Drugs are flooding in. Human trafficking is exploding. Crime is out of control. The Democrat cities are warzone cesspools. “Biden” is waging war on the only truly effective and proven energy sources we have…
Stagflation is next. Carter II. Or worse.
Hopefully this rolling Democrat disaster leads us to another Reagan Revolution and, in 2025, when President Trump gets back in, he has a real plan for cleaning out the corruption in the FBI, DOJ, etc.
Amen, brother! Sweep the CHEATING Dumbocrats out of office!!!
Get back to Trump’s economic policies of energy and economic prosperity for ALL citizens. Not the carve outs for indentured party servants, illegal border crossers and corrupt unions as we have now.
Yes, the RECESSION has OFFICIALLY BEGUN. Completing the full career circle of 50 years in the swamp, namely the INCOMPETENT grifter in Chief. Spare yourself the tortured Democrat tripe struggling to REDEFINE recession the administration parrots will be spewing in full court press the next couple days and on the Sunday talk shows.
The self proclaimed all knowing Washington statesman [Biden] and fixer of every problem on Earth and in the atmosphere — knows NOTHING, fixes NOTHING and makes problems WORSE. Reality is day by day only bad policies that do not work, and lack of policies that do work.
FAKE Big Media let’s Biden and cronies skate free and lie with impunity. ZERO investigative reporting and accountability by the laughable guardians of the fourth estate. Remember the NYT Pulitzer for Trump’s supposed Russian collusion stealing the election? FALSE, ask Mueller and $32 million WASTED taxpayer dollars.
NYT triumphant headline: “Pulitzer Board Rejects Trump Request to Toss Out Wins for Russia Coverage.” Can you believe it? Today the award still hangs inside the newspaper offices in Manhattan. Credibility SHOT, no shame or remorse, only self righteous journalism malfeasance and tireless obsession to take down a great policy president. That would be NYT, WP and the Pulitzer committee forever tainted and never to be trusted again.
Just shameful not a millionth of the same attention Big Media paid to Trump 24/7. Hanging on every word, like a buzzard circling a fresh kill — just waiting to knock the man down. Meanwhile, the mumbling, bumbling, stumbling, master mangler of words SKATES FREE. Looks like Hunter’s dirty deeds are going to be swept under the corrupt Justice Dept. rug just in time for the midterms. How politically convenient, they’ll gladly take it and more drop boxes, please.
The politicians in the USA have never been close to this bad and corrupt in history. Sadly, that goes for the woke destroyed party of JFK, as well.
November can’t come to the RESCUE soon enough and also the 2024 presidential election. CNN actually published a poll recently 75% of Democrats want someone other than Biden to run. Rare, but they deserve credit.
BOTTOM LINE: The political incompetence, splintering citizens into groups and green madness has to end. Yes indeed, the RECKONING is on its way good citizens… 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Same as the rest of the world! You’re not that special
Yes we are.
Being the world’s largest economy, we are the first domino in line.
You can always start the fall anywhere AFTER the first domino, but when the FIRST one goes, so do the rest.
Deal with it….
In an indictment of the U.S. education “system,” for new generations, tough lessons have to be retaught and learned the hard way.
The AppleH8ing twins, AppleBSCynic, are yet to learn those hard lessons, and just wallow in continued ignorance. It’s sad, but true.
They are the fractured, but whole. Hole in tbe head.
How do you deal with recession? You redefine the word to mean something else
Well they did it to ‘marriage’ and ‘affordable’ so…
“… In an indictment of the U.S. education “system,” for new generations”
this video proves you wrong, the U.S. education is doing a fabulous job training the youth to be useful slaves to the CCP.
the best part is @ 3:21 when the brilliant young lady effortlessly names all the Kardashian sisters.
Two thumbs up for public eduction. The future is so bright with this next generation. So glad they will determine our retirement years.