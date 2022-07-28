Apple releases second public betas of macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16

Apple has seeded the second public beta versions of macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16 to those participating its software testing program.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The second public beta versions of the new software updates should be essentially identical to the fourth developer beta counterparts, which were released on Wednesday. Interested users can sign up for Apple’s Beta Software Program and download the new betas from the associated web portal. The iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 public betas have a build number of 20A5328h. The macOS Ventura public beta build number is 22A5311f. The tvOS 16 public beta build number is 20J5344f.

MacDailyNews Note: Since Apple did not release a fourth developer beta of watchOS 9 alongside the other updates on Wednesday, no second public beta for watchOS was released today.

