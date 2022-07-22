Apple’s next-gen CarPlay could be a trojan horse into the automotive industry

Apple in June revealed the next generation of CarPlay, which has fundamentally changed the way people interact with their vehicles, and the next generation of CarPlay goes even further by deeply integrating with a car’s hardware.

CarPlay will be able to provide content for multiple screens within the vehicle, creating an experience that is unified and consistent. Deeper integration with the vehicle will allow users to do things like control the radio or change the climate directly through CarPlay, and using the vehicle data, CarPlay will seamlessly render the speed, fuel level, temperature, and more on the instrument cluster. Users will be able to personalize their driving experience by choosing different gauge cluster designs, and with added support for widgets, users will have at-a-glance information from Weather and Music right on their car’s dashboard. More information about the next generation of CarPlay will be shared in the future, and vehicles will start to be announced late next year.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple engineering manager Emily Schubert said 98% of new cars in the U.S. come with CarPlay installed. She delivered a shocking stat: 79% of U.S. buyers would only buy a car if it supported CarPlay. “It’s a must-have feature when shopping for a new vehicle,” Schubert said during a presentation of the new features. The auto industry faces an unappealing choice: Offer CarPlay and give up potential revenue and the chance to ride a major industry shift, or spend heavily to develop their own infotainment software and cater to an increasing audience of car buyers who won’t purchase a new vehicle without CarPlay… “We believe this could eventually lead to Apple providing services leveraging car sensor platforms,” Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall wrote in June about the next-generation CarPlay. The next generation of CarPlay will need significant buy-in from automakers to give Apple’s software access to core systems. Apple suggested it secured cooperation from several major carmakers. “Automakers around the world are excited to bring this new version of CarPlay to customers,” Schubert added before displaying a slide with 14 carmaker brands, including Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

