How to declutter your iPhone and free up space

Just how cluttered is your iPhone? How’s your storage space? Some of us have been using iPhones for 15 years, accumulating all sorts of apps, some which we haven’t opened since the day we downloaded them. The dog days of summer are a great time to do some spring cleaning!

Mitchell Clark for The Verge:

All these apps can take up valuable space on our phone’s storage, clutter up our home screens, and, in worst case scenarios, even drain our batteries. If you’re looking for the easiest way possible to free up some space, you can use the Offload Unused Apps feature built into iOS. Once activated, it’ll automatically uninstall the apps that you don’t use, though Apple doesn’t really provide details on how long you have to ignore an app before it is offloaded. Unlike when you delete an app from your phone, though, offloaded apps will stick around on your home screen or in your app library — just with a cloud icon next to their name. If you tap on an offloaded app, your phone will automatically download it again, and you can pick back up more or less where you left off. While I wasn’t able to find a way to prevent specific apps from being offloaded by the automatic system, you can offload apps manually instead of having your phone choose which apps to delete. To do so, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage and choose the app you’re trying to get rid of from the list. Then tap the Offload App button.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, you can also permanently delete apps; the full article provides several methods for doing so here.

Keep in mind that for “Offload Unused Apps,” Apple support states: “You can reinstall an app at any time if it’s still available in the App Store.” (bold emphasis added – MDN Ed.)

