Gizmodo reviews Apple’s M2 MacBook Air: ‘Runs like a dream and looks good doing it’

Redesigned around the next-generation M2 chip, MacBook Air is strikingly thin and brings exceptional speed and power efficiency within its durable all‑aluminum enclosure. It’s the ultrafast, ultra-capable laptop that lets you work, play, or create just about anything — anywhere. Gizmodo’s new review says the M2 MacBook Air “runs like a dream and looks good doing it.”

Michelle Ehrhardt for Gizmodo:

I’m going to cut to the chase. The MacBook Air 2022 is, currently, the M2 Apple device to get…

At the same time, not everyone needs the M2 chip. It is powerful, but so is the M1, and casual users will start to feel diminishing returns with this device. Similarly, power users who might be more attuned to the M2’s significant but incremental performance gains will miss the lack of a fan, as they’ll face throttling during lengthy work sessions.

The ideal audience for this device is someone who has light to medium workloads, with occasional dips into more intensive tasks like 3D modeling, and who feels like their current MacBook’s screen size or webcam doesn’t meet their pandemic-era needs.

The $1,199 base model has an 8-core integrated GPU while the $1,499 model has a 10-core one. This shouldn’t mean much to the average user, but power users who regularly run GPU intensive tasks like 3D modeling should opt for the higher end version. The $1,499 model also starts with a base 512GB of storage as opposed to the base 256GB that’s on the $1,199 model, though both start with 8GB of RAM.

Any storage or memory upgrades will cost you $200 a pop, so if you want to go all out with the 10-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, you’ll be shelling out $2,299.