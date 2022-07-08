5-Star analyst reiterates ‘Buy’ rating on Apple with $210 price target

Tigress Financial 5-star analyst Ivan Feinseth has reiterated his “Buy” rating on Apple shares and maintained his $210 price target on AAPL.

TipRanks:

Tigress 5-star analyst Ivan Feinseth recently reiterated a Buy rating on Apple shares, while maintaining a Street-high target of $210. This suggests the stock will be changing hands for a 48% premium a year from now.

Feinseth’s upbeat take is heavily based on the latest product introductions, and a number of “breakthrough announcements” made at the recent WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference). According to the analyst, these should “continue to drive strong sales momentum.”

So… what does the rest of the Street think lies in Apple store? Based on 22 Buys and 6 Holds, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The $186.09 average target might not be quite as high as Feinseth’s objective but could still generate returns of 31% over the one-year timeframe.