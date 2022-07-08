Apple TV+ has become a drama powerhouse

Apple TV+, which has become a drama powerhouse, on Friday was recognized as the most-nominated streaming service by the Hollywood Critics Association, scoring a record 53 nominations, with “Severance” and “Ted Lasso” leading the Best Drama and Best Comedy Streaming categories, respectively, with 12 nominations each.

The Hollywood Critics Association’s most-nominated drama series this year is Apple’s workplace thriller “Severance” which earned multiple nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actor for Britt Lower and Adam Scott; Best Supporting Actor for Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken; and Best Supporting Actress for Patricia Arquette, and Dichen Lachman, along with several directing and writing nominations.

Saloni Gajjar for AV Club:

Apple TV+ is still mainly lauded for bagging wunderkind Ted Lasso… By extension, it’s understandable to associate Apple TV+ with its creative comedies because there’s enough to celebrate with Dickinson, Mythic Quest, and more recently, The Afterparty. But the platform has found its true niche with eclectic and exciting dramas, which have stealthily overtaken comedies as the best reason to keep your subscription, particularly in 2022. Apple TV+’s breakout dramas range from strong awards contenders like Severance and Pachinko to hidden gems like the new seasons of Servant and For All Mankind. More recently, the streamer jumped on the true-crime bandwagon with the surprisingly stirring Black Bird… Slow Horses is old-school spy madness with a heavy helping of modern absurdity — no wonder it’s already renewed through season four. Elisabeth Moss gives yet another sharp performance in Shining Girls (a limited series that loves to zoom in on her face often), which revels in the confusing concept of a time-traveling serial killer… Which brings us to Apple TV+’s crowning achievement to date: For All Mankind. Everyone on the planet should be watching Ronald D. Moore’s jaw-dropping alt-history space-race drama, which has flown under the radar since its premier on the streamer in 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: For All Mankind has gotten stunningly great and, although it get mentioned, Slow Horses is routinely under appreciated; its one of Apple’s best series and it will, hopefully, get a nice long run.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.