Apple’s M2 MacBook Air shipping dates slip immediately after preorders begin

Just minutes after Apple began accepting preorders for the new M2 MacBook Air, shipping dates slipped from the initial July 15th to between July 18 – 25, 2022.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Adding any build to order customization changes [the shipping dates further], whether with extra SSD storage space or even having software preinstalled. A maxed-out M2 MacBook Air can still be ordered today, but Apple estimates shipping as between August 2 and August 9, 2022. Stock configurations should be available at retail on July 15. The other Mac unveiled at WWDC, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, went on preorder on June 17, 2022. There were some oddities with various configurations initially listed as unavailable, but it did not seem to experience the same shipping delays as other recent Apple launches. Base versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 are currently in stock.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is arguably the most enticing notebook for the largest possible target audience, so it was always going to be supply-constrained at the beginning. This is likely to get worse before it gets better; Apple will sell every M2 MacBook Air they can make for quite awhile.

