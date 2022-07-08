Much-improved Apple Maps roll out to France, Monaco, and New Zealand

According to Apple Maps tracker Justin O’Beirne, the much-improved, more detailed Apple Maps experience has rolled out this week to three new countries – France, Monaco, and New Zealand.

Justin O’Beirne:

After thirty-nine days of public testing, Apple’s new map data was expanded to France, Monaco, and New Zealand on July 7, 2022.

This is the fifteenth time that Apple has expanded its new map data since its public launch in September 2018 and France, Monaco, and New Zealand are the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth countries to receive it.

Covering 70.4 million people, this is also Apple’s fourth largest expansion to date, in terms of population covered.

After almost four years of expansions—and eight years of data collecting—Apple’s new map data now covers 19.0% of Earth’s land area and 9.4% of the global population (i.e., 743 million people worldwide).