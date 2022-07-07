Apple granted U.S. patent for Touch ID on Apple Watch

Apple on Thursday was granted a U.S. patent relating to a future-generation Apple Watch with Touch ID built into the Side button.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Today Apple was granted a patent relating to a future Apple Watch with a side Touch ID button. According to Apple’s patent, the Apple Watch processor may apply the biometric identification (fingerprint) for any of several purposes; for example, user identification, device unlocking, application authorization or to authorize a transaction. In some embodiments, the processor may also instruct the biometric sensor to capture a biometric datum from the user. Fingerprints and DNA are example biometric characteristics.

MacDailyNews Take: Touch ID on Apple Watch would certainly be an improvement over the current method of entering the passcode on the Apple Watch (but, not quite as easy as the Apple Watch being automatically unlocked by an iPhone via Auto Unlock). Touch ID on Apple Watch would be a smoother experience when authorizing Apple Pay (currently requires double-clicking the side button).

The full Touch ID on Apple Watch patent via USPTO is here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.