Road-trip and save with Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay for exclusive offers on food, hotels, parking, and more. Now through July 13th.

Road-trip and save with Apple Pay on food, hotels, parking, and more

Savings include:

HotelTonight: 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.

• Jimmy John’s: $2 off a sandwich for next time when you order ahead with Freaky Fast Rewards and Apple Pay.

• ParkWhiz: $4 off each of your next four parking reservations of $4 or more using promo code APPLEPAY4.

• SONIC Drive-In: 50% off a SONIC Blast for your next order in app with Apple Pay.

• Wawa: $5 off when you spend $20 or more using mobile order in app with promo code APPLEPAY.

