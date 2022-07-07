Netflix rolls out spatial audio; supported on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad

Netflix is rolling out spatial audio support to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix.

Spatial audio will roll out across the Netflix catalog beginning today, and you can hear it for yourself by typing “spatial audio” into the Netflix search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results.

Netflix supports Apple’s spatial audio on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices to enhance 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio with an immersive surround sound experience.

To experience spatial audio on Apple devices you need:

• Streaming quality set to High or Auto.

• A compatible Apple device

– iPhone 7 and later using iOS 15.1 or above

– iPad Air 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

– iPad mini 5th generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

– iPad Pro 3rd generation and later using iPadOS 15.1 or above

– Apple TV 4K and later using tvOS 15 or above

• Compatible Apple headphones

– AirPods 3rd generation

– AirPods Pro

– AirPods Max

– Beats Fit Pro

• Turn on the spatial audio setting on your device

MacDailyNews Take: Simple instructions for turning on the spatial audio setting on your Apple TV, iPhone, and/or iPad here.

