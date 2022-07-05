Apple product lead times hint at stronger than forecast June quarter

In a note to investors, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee analyzes Apple lead times and found them to be low, meaning that the impacts if the global supply chain crunch may be more moderate for the June quarter than Apple’s prior warnings suggested.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Globally, lead times for both Apple’s Mac and iPad. Lead times for Apple’s Mac dropped to less than a month, while iPad lead times moderated to 12 days. Estimated delivery dates for the company’s AirPods are staying stable at 2 days.

Lead times for Apple’s iPhone, which is the company’s most important hardware segment, remained stable at an average of 4 days globally.

Apple previously cautioned investors about a potential $4 billion to $6 billion revenue hit because of supply issues…

Chatterjee is maintaining his 12-month Apple of $200.