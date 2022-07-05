Apple reduces iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad trade-in values

Apple has reduced the maximum trade-in values of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad models, lowering the trade-in amounts for those upgrading devices.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

• iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600, down from $650

• iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500, down from $550

• iPhone 12: Up to $400, down from $420

• iPhone 12 miin: Up to $300, down from $320 • iMac: Up to $830, down from $850

• Mac Pro: Up to $1800, down from $2000

• Mac mini: Up to $400, down from $450 • iPad Pro: Up to $555, down from $655

• iPad Air: Up to $275, down from $290

MacDailyNews Take: This is Standard Operating Procedure ahead of the slew of new product releases expected this fall.

