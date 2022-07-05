Apple reduces iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad trade-in values

Apple has reduced the maximum trade-in values of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad models, lowering the trade-in amounts for those upgrading devices.

Apple Trade In

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

• iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600, down from $650
• iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500, down from $550
• iPhone 12: Up to $400, down from $420
• iPhone 12 miin: Up to $300, down from $320

• iMac: Up to $830, down from $850
• Mac Pro: Up to $1800, down from $2000
• Mac mini: Up to $400, down from $450

• iPad Pro: Up to $555, down from $655
• iPad Air: Up to $275, down from $290

MacDailyNews Take: This is Standard Operating Procedure ahead of the slew of new product releases expected this fall.

See all of the trade-in estimate changes in the full article here.

