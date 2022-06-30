Apple TV+ makes San Diego Comic-Con debut with critically acclaimed series ‘Severance,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘ Foundation,’ ‘Invasion,’ and more

Apple TV+ today revealed a fan-favorite lineup of panels of its celebrated original series, marking its debut at the world’s largest fan-based convention, San Diego Comic-Con International.

The panels will feature cast and creative teams from the hit thriller “Severance,” lauded alternate-reality series “For All Mankind,” the acclaimed workplace comedy “Mythic Quest,” plus a not-to-be-missed panel featuring some of today’s greatest storytellers from “See,” “Invasion,” “Foundation” and “For All Mankind” to share their world-building insights with fans.

In addition to these must-see panels, attendees will have the opportunity — if they dare — to get “severed” as they immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries at an innovative “Severance” installation at the Hard Rock Hotel. The experience will take new Lumon employees through their first day on the severed floor where all of their senses will be required if they hope to be reunited with their “outtie.”

San Diego Comic-Con International is set to take place from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Dates, times and locations for all panels will be announced closer to the event.

Apple TV+’s original series panels at San Diego Comic-Con International will include:

Inside “Severance”

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock share “Innie” secrets from season one of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.

The Alternate World of “For All Mankind”

Creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt to discuss the propulsive third season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ alternate reality series.

The Players of “Mythic Quest”

Creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch take a deep dive into the critically hailed Apple TV+ workplace comedy and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore of “For All Mankind,” executive producer Simon Kinberg of “Invasion,” co-creator of “Mythic Quest” Megan Ganz, and executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper of “See” will discuss creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of “Foundation” with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.