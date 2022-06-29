Apple TV+ rounds out recurring cast for ‘Platonic,’ starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Apple TV+’s new comedy series “Platonic” has rounded out its cast with Alisha Wainwright (Palmer), Guy Branum (BROS), Janet Varney (You’re the Worst), Emily Kimball (Daisy Jones and the Six), and newcomer Vinny Thomas joining in heavily recurring roles opposite leads Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Created, written and directed by Delbanco and Stoller, Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), a pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices. Wainwright portrays Audrey, Will’s (Rogen) ex-wife. Branum is Stewart, Charlie’s confidante and a partner at the law firm where he works. Varney plays Vanessa, one of Charlie’s colleagues. Kimball is Peyton, one of Will’s (Rogen) romantic interests. Thomas plays Omar, a young assistant brewer at Will’s brewery. Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez round out the ensemble cast.

