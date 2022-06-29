Apple offers 4% Daily Cash back using Apple Card at select merchants through July 31

This summer, enjoy an exclusive offer from Apple Card. Shop some of your favorite merchants and double your usual 2% to 4% Daily Cash back.

Now through July 31, turn what would be 2% real cash back into 4% when making a purchase in apps or on the web using Apple Card with Apple Pay at StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, YETI, J.Crew, Ray-Ban, and Crocs. There’s no need to enroll. Simply double your Daily Cash.

Continue to earn 2% Daily Cash back at all other merchants when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay. And 1% back, wherever Mastercard is accepted, anytime you use your physical card or virtual card number.

As a reminder, Apple Pay is accepted at over 85% of merchants in the U.S., and Apple Card has no fees. No annual fees, no late fees, no foreign transaction fees. Not even hidden ones.

An Apple Cash card is required to use Daily Cash, except if you do not have an Apple Cash card, in which case you can only apply your Daily Cash as a credit on your statement balance. See apple.com/apple-pay for more information. Daily Cash is earned on purchases after the transaction posts to your account. Actual posting times vary by merchant. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information.

This offer is valid on qualifying purchases directly at participating merchants (stubhub.com, jcrew.com, yeti.com, crocs.com, petco.com, ray-ban.com, hoteltonight.com, fandango.com) up to a cumulative maximum spend total of US$3,000 per person when using Apple Card with Apple Pay online or in app (where available) from June 28, 2022, to July 31, 2022. This offer excludes purchase of gift cards at StubHub, J.Crew, Fandango, Crocs, and Petco. Product shipments from YETI are limited to the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C.

MacDailyNews Note: Of course, you can make Apple Card your preferred payment method in Apple Pay, and receive unlimited 3% Daily Cash back on everything you buy at Apple and other select merchants.

How to change the default card for Apple Pay on your iPhone:

Open the Wallet app. Touch and hold the payment card that you want to set as your default card. Drag the card in front of your other cards.

