Apple Music’s Spatial Audio revolutionizes how music is made and consumed

It’s only been one year since Spatial Audio introduced by Apple Music, but early believers in the technology are already converted diehards. Today, Apple’s Spatial Audio has changed how music is made and consumed.

Will Schube for Complex:

Apple Music has succeeded with its Spatial Audio rollout, which was introduced one year ago, because it found a middle ground between the streaming era and the days of cherished physical records and CDs. People still care about the way things sound; they just want to access these sounds as conveniently as possible. “You’ll understand why such a massive company like Apple is really gambling on this as soon as you listen, because it is a true transformation that we haven’t gotten from anything before,” explains Manny Marroquin, one of the chief pioneers of the Spatial Audio format, and a world-class mixing engineer (most recently, he mixed Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers). Regarding the process of mixing Mr. Morale with Spatial in mind, he says, “I’ve been making records for over 25 years, and I have to say that it is one of the most exciting records that I’ve worked on—especially in Spatial.”

Looking forward, Marroquin sees the future of the music industry being changed by the evolution of Spatial Audio technology, and he says it’s opening up new possibilities for musicians and mixers. “We’ve been making records based on creating space within the stereo spectrum, and now that’s about to change. Mixers can create a stereo mix and then create an immersive version of that—a Spatial version of that—which is great. That’s what we’re doing now,” he explains. “But the exciting part of all this is, imagine a kid in his bedroom doing his homework with headphones, and then his mom gets him Fruity Loops and a keyboard. In the future, these creators are going to be creating based on space, in Spatial. Now that’s where it’s a game-changer, and that’s why it’s exciting for all of us.”