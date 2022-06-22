Metaverse Standards Forum includes Meta, Microsoft, others, but not Apple

Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include Facebook-parent Meta, Microsoft, and other tech firms, but Apple, so far, is not a member.
Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants racing to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster development of industry standards that would make the companies’ nascent digital worlds compatible with each other.
Conspicuously missing from the member list for now however is Apple, which analysts expect to become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it introduces a mixed reality headset this year or next.
Gaming companies Roblox and Niantic also were not included among the forum’s participants, nor were emerging crypto-based metaverse platforms like The Sandbox or Decentraland.
Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged plans for a headset, although it has reportedly given its board a sneak peek of the product, according to Bloomberg.
Neil Trevett, an executive at chip maker Nvidia who is chairing the Metaverse Standards Forum, said in a statement to Reuters that… the forum aims to facilitate communication between a variety of standards organizations and companies to bring about “real-world interoperability” in the metaverse, he said, without addressing how Apple’s absence would affect that goal.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever standards are devised, without Apple using them, they’re virtually meaningless. See: Flash.
7 Comments
” Whatever standards are devised, without Apple using them, they’re virtually meaningless. See: Flash.”
The very definition of anti-competitive behavior made possible by a singular App Store. Will be changing.
We could be heading back to the old “walled gardens” of the early days of the Net (AOL, Compuserve, eWorld et al).
“…MacDailyNews Take: Whatever standards are devised, without Apple using them, they’re virtually meaningless. See: Flash…”
Maybe. I think this will be more like the gaming situation though. Let’s say that something remarkable actually does come out of the efforts of all these other vendors to create a virtual world. Once again, Apple doesn’t play well with others, Apple goes it’s own way, and basically Apple products wind up on the outside.
I’m not convinced that the whole metaverse thing is interesting to most people either. I wonder if it will actually bare as little fruit as Apple’s persistence that AR is going to be huge. Did Apple even mention Augmented Reality in the last WWDC?
MDN: I have no clue what a DC superhero has to do with that… 🙂
Besides that: I personally do not believe that the metaverse will be successful. But if it is, Apple will play an important part (and FB/Meta hopefully none).
