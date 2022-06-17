Apple’s new Dual USB-C Power Adapters now available to order

Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter and 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, each cost $59, are now availabe for order.

9to5Mac:

Apple’s first-ever dual-port USB-C wall power adapters are now available to order. These chargers were announced at WWDC earlier this month alongside the new MacBook Air. Even though the new MacBook Air won’t be available or purchase until next month, the new dual-port wall adapters are available starting today.

Apple is selling two different versions of its 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. One is designed as “compact,” with a smaller form factor and power prongs built directly into the body of the brick itself. The other features an outward-folding design, similar (but smaller) to what Apple has offered with MacBook chargers in the past.

Other than the design differences, however, both of these 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters from Apple are the same.