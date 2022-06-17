One of TV’s best series, ‘For All Mankind,’ streams free right now on Apple TV+

The first season of “For All Mankind” is streaming for free on Apple TV+ right now. The acclaimed explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

The critically acclaimed series, from Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, made its third season’s global debut on Friday, June 10, 2022 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode third season premiered with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 12, 2022.

Paul Tassi for Forbes:

After being pretty skeptical of Apple TV Plus’s initial content offerings back when it launched a few years ago, I’ve now pivoted my position to recognize that pound for pound, it probably has the highest percentage of good shows on the service over rivals like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, only perhaps rivaled by HBO Max. Among the many, many good series on Apple TV Plus right now is one of its standouts, For All Mankind. Apple seems to understand what a draw For All Mankind might be, which is why they’ve now made the entire first season, all ten hour-long episodes, free to stream on Apple TV Plus for a limited time without the need to subscribe.

MacDailyNews Take: For All Mankind is an excellent, compelling, high-quality series; highly recommended.

Stream the first season of For All Mankind here.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

