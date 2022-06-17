Apple TV+ celebrates Maya Rudolph comedy ‘Loot’ ahead of June 24th global debut

Thursday at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ hosted the world premiere event for “Loot,” the highly anticipated workplace comedy executive produced by and starring Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph, and from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Attendees at the star-studded red carpet premiere included executive producer and star Rudolph, creators and executive producers Yang and Hubbard, executive producers Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky, as well as cast members Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Stephanie Styles and Caitlin Reilly.

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

“Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the three-time Independent Spirit Award, BAFTA and NAACP Image Award nominated anthology series, “Little America.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

