Apple supplier TSMC to fabricate ultra-advanced 2nm chips by 2025

Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) says it will begin the production of ultra-advanced 2nm chips by 2025.

TSMC is the manufacturer of Apple Silicon processors, including the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and latest M2 chips.

Cheng Ting-Fang, Lauly Li and Kim Jaewon for Nikkei Asia:

TSMC made its announcement at an industry event on Thursday in the U.S., its first in-person tech symposium in two years. The Taiwanese chip titan said its 2nm tech will be based on “nanosheet transistor architecture” to deliver significant improvements in performance and power efficiency. Nanosheet architecture is a completely different infrastructure from the Finfet infrastructure used for 5nm chips, currently the most advanced on the market. This is the first time TSMC has specifically pinned down a schedule for its 2nm chip production. The chipmaking titan currently is gearing up to introduce the 3nm chip production technology in the second half of this year. The key production site is in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan.

MacDailyNews Take: Even to move to 3nm will be significant; 2nm chips will seem magical with very long battery life and ultra-fast performance.

