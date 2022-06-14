Apple Fitness+ annual revenue could hit $3.6 billion by 2025 -J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee estimates that the annual revenue of Apple Fitness+ could hit $3.6 billion by 2025.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that the global virtual fitness industry received a boost during the pandemic but is still positioned to grow over the long term.
The market ballooned to $11 billion in 2021, up from $6 billion in 2021. JP Morgan expects more than half of consumers to stick with virtual fitness, which could allow the industry to grow to $70 billion by 2026 when combined with other tailwinds.
Compared to other focused fitness offerings, Chatterjee also thinks that Apple Fitness+ can appeal to a wider demographic because of the broad range of fitness activities.
The analyst believes that Apple Fitness+ revenue can grow to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, up from $300 million in 2021.
MacDailyNews Take: We like Apple Fitness+, but we’d love to be able to search workouts more granularly. For example, we’d like to be able to find running workouts by using tags such as “intervals,” “hills,” “speed,” etc. We’d also love some better tools for organizing workouts, too.
