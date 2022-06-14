Apple Fitness+ annual revenue could hit $3.6 billion by 2025 -J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee estimates that the annual revenue of Apple Fitness+ could hit $3.6 billion by 2025.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that the global virtual fitness industry received a boost during the pandemic but is still positioned to grow over the long term.

The market ballooned to $11 billion in 2021, up from $6 billion in 2021. JP Morgan expects more than half of consumers to stick with virtual fitness, which could allow the industry to grow to $70 billion by 2026 when combined with other tailwinds.

Compared to other focused fitness offerings, Chatterjee also thinks that Apple Fitness+ can appeal to a wider demographic because of the broad range of fitness activities.

The analyst believes that Apple Fitness+ revenue can grow to reach $3.6 billion by 2025, up from $300 million in 2021.