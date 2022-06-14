Germany examines Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy rules

On Tuesday, Germany’s Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) is looking into Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy rules for third-party apps to see whether they give the U.S. tech giant preferential treatment or hinder other companies, it said on Tuesday.

Developers must use Apple’s AppTrackingTransparency framework if their app collects data about end users and shares it with other companies for purposes of tracking across apps and web sites. The AppTrackingTransparency framework presents an app-tracking authorization request to the user and provides the tracking authorization status.

Reuters:

In question is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, which requires users to give additional consent to having their data collected through tracking on apps that are not from Apple, according to the cartel office. Tracking allows apps to collect user data and can be used for advertising purposes, such as personalized advertising. A spokesperson for Apple said the company would work constructively with the cartel office to resolve any issues and discuss its approach to tracking rules.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple does not track users across third-party apps and websites, selling user tracking data to other companies, which is why Apple apps do not display the App Tracking Transparency prompt to obtain the users’ permission to allow the collection of end user data and the sharing of it with other companies for purposes of tracking across apps and web sites.

Apple employs on-device intelligence and other features to minimize the data that the company collects in Apple’s apps, browsers, and online services, and the company does not create a single comprehensive user data profile across all of our apps and services.

More info: https://www.apple.com/privacy/docs/A_Day_in_the_Life_of_Your_Data.pdf

[Fixed Take. Thanks, Abby!]

