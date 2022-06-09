Judge dismisses proposed lawsuit against Apple over Meltdown, Spectre security flaws

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit which claimed that Apple defrauded customers by selling iPhones and iPads whose processors proved vulnerable to the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws first disclosed in 2018.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California said customers failed to prove that they overpaid for their devices because Apple knowingly concealed defects, and provided security patches that made its devices significantly slower.

The lawsuit was filed after Apple and other companies including Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google revealed the Meltdown and Spectre flaws, which could let hackers access computer devices and steal their memory contents, in January 2018.

Apple customers claimed that the Cupertino, California-based company learned about the defects in June 2017, but said nothing until after the New York Times reported on the flaws.

Davila, however, said the customers did not show they relied on Apple’s marketing, and that the company’s assertions that its products were “secure” and built “with your privacy in mind” were too general to support their claims.