Apple this week previewed watchOS 9, which brings new features and enhanced experiences to the world’s leading wearable operating system. In the updated Workout app, Apple Watch users will now have access to advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes help users take their workouts to the next level. With watchOS 9, Apple now makes the best running watch.

Adrienne So for Wired:

When watchOS 9 becomes available to the public in July, it will signal the arrival of a whole host of new, fitness-focused features for the Apple Watch. Many, like the ability to measure running power, are aimed at elite athletes. However, even casual runners should benefit hugely from the ability to study their vertical oscillation, create custom workouts with their own distance and time intervals, or pace themselves against their own routes. These new additions to its already robust fitness features might make the Apple Watch the best sports watch ever.

Let’s start with the three newest features: the ability to measure vertical oscillation, stride length, and ground contact while running. These three measurements are key components to improving your economy during physical activity… The watch’s ability to track these aspects of running mechanics is not unique—the Garmin running pod has been able to measure vertical oscillation for years—but if you own an Apple Watch, you will no longer need to buy a separate device and download a separate app to get this data.

The ability to create custom workouts is also a huge improvement… Apple’s feature will let you create your own custom running workouts with your own pace, distance, time, or heart-rate zones. You will also be able to see new alerts for zone and cadence training.

Lastly, watchOS 9 finally has the ability to accurately log multisport workouts, and it will automatically switch when it detects a change in the type of physical activity you’re doing. This isn’t just useful for triathletes — no more forgetting to tack on a post-climb yoga stretching session or a quick post-run strength training session.