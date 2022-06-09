Apple developing a 14.1-inch M2-powered iPad Pro with mini-LED display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, Apple is developing an M2 iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch mini-LED display for launch in early 2023.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

Hartley Charlton:

The rumor was first shared by the hit-and-miss Twitter leaker known as “Majin Bu” yesterday, who said that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model with the M2 chip, configured with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory as standard:

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad #Apple #AppleRumor — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 8, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: A 14.1-inch M2-powered iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and iPadOS 16 would be an absolute powerhouse and a strong contender for those choosing between a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro.

