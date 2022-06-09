Apple developing a 14.1-inch M2-powered iPad Pro with mini-LED display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, Apple is developing an M2 iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch mini-LED display for launch in early 2023.

Apple’s current flagship M1 iPad Pro (5th generation) features a 12.9-inch (diagonal) mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display.

Hartley Charlton:

The rumor was first shared by the hit-and-miss Twitter leaker known as “Majin Bu” yesterday, who said that Apple is developing a 14.1-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ model with the M2 chip, configured with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory as standard:

MacDailyNews Take: A 14.1-inch M2-powered iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and iPadOS 16 would be an absolute powerhouse and a strong contender for those choosing between a MacBook Air and an iPad Pro.

  1. No problem at all choosing, MDN. Just ordered M2 MacAir for travel with keyboard included, precise mouse input, customizable windows all built in.

    Most likely around the same price for 14 inch iPad as MacAir without buying extras, but just guessing. The coming customizable windows adjusting with my fat fingers does not sound appealing and the OS in a Mac is mature as it ever was, so no need to embrace the quasi iOS redux.

    Now I know their are plenty of folks here that replaced their office Macs with iPads and great for them. The iOS redux will only help to become more productive.

    Sorry, but for the extensive computing some of us do, the iPad will NEVER replace a Pro Mac.

    To each his own…

    1. While disappointed that my 2020 iPad Pro won’t support windowing (you’re welcome to surprise me Apple), as I started a book translation project today, I winced at the thought of trying to do it on an iPad, even with the new features. My 2015 Macbook Pro connected to a 27″ external screen with my favorite external keyboard and huge Magic Trackpad 2, coupled with Mac OS is like heaven.

