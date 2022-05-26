Ray Liotta, ‘GoodFellas’ and Apple TV+ ‘Black Bird’ star, dead at 67

Actor Ray Liotta, whose career breakout came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic “Goodfellas” after co-starring in “Field of Dreams,” has died at age 67. Liotta stars in Apple TV+ upcoming limited series “Black Bird,” which is set to premiere on July 8th.

Mike Fleming Jr and Erik Pedersen for Deadline.:

Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film “Dangerous Waters.” We will have more details when they become available.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included “The Many Saints of Newark,” “Marriage Story” — for which he shared a 2020 ensemble Indie Spirit Award — and “No Sudden Move.” While better known for his big-screen roles, Liotta also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird.”