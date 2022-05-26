Apple Watch dominates smartwatch market with 91.9% market share in North America

CUJO AI Explorer data from more than 1.7 billion connected devices in North America shows Apple Watch dominates the North American smartwatch market with 91.9% market share.

CUJO AI Explorer data offers a holistic analysis of the connected device market in North America, its recent trends, areas of growth and challenges. The data we provide encompasses more than 1.7 billion connected devices in the span of 12 months between April 2021 and April 2022.

CUJO AI:

Smartwatches continue to show strong adoption and grow in number. Overall, smartwatches make up 5.5% of all connected devices, and the category’s monthly popularity shows continuing growth, with most months of the year outperforming the baseline. Apple dominates the space with well over 91% of all smartwatches. Samsung (5.92%), Fitbit (1.71%), Garmin (0.32%) and Fossil (0.03%) are the only other noticeable brands in the space, with others having negligible footprints among the connected smartwatch population. Smartwatches have sustained the rise in popularity we’ve observed in last year’s report, and no other wearable device (e.g., specialized health devices) seems to be having as much adoption.

Most Popular Smartwatch Brands



MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August 2017:

It’s not too difficult to dominate in smartwatches when you’re the only true smartwatch maker.

