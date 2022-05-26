Apple’s iPhone 14 Max faces three week delay due to China’s ‘zero-COVID’ lockdowns

In a note to clients, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu says that production of the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max is delayed by three weeks.

Chris Hauk for Mactrast:

Apple has reportedly told suppliers to speed up their product development in an effort to make up for the lost time before the delay affects the typical manufacturing schedule. This is because multiple Apple suppliers have suspended their operations in China as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. Four models are expected to launch this year – a 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Analyst Pu believes that the affected model is the long-rumored iPhone 14 Max (not the Pro Max). Pu predicts Apple will build 91 million iPhone 14 units by the end of the year despite production delays for the 14 Max model, which is more than the 84 million iPhone 13 units Apple shipped in 2021. However, production delays may push Apple to hold off on the official unveiling of the new handsets.

MacDailyNews Take: A minor blip (provided the CCP has finally woken up and realized that, long term, “zero-COVID” ain’t happening).

BTW: the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will be selling like crazy. Hopefully, Apple’s China assemblers can manage to make enough despite the CCP’s quixotic roadblocks.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.