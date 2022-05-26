Apple eyes NFL streaming deal for Apple TV+

The National Football League (NFL) will proceed with its oft-rumored streaming service, NFL Plus, Sports Business Journal‘s Ben Fischer reports from the NFL owners meetings in Atlanta. Apple and Amazon are the front runners for streaming of NFL games.

Sports Business Journal:

Live games on mobile phones and tablets will be the content centerpiece of NFL Plus, which will sell for about $5 monthly, though a source cautioned the pricing structure may change. It will likely include other content as well; possibilities include radio, podcasts and miscellaneous team-created content. The live mobile/tablet games will be limited to what fans could otherwise see in their local TV markets. NFL Plus comes to the front as talks continue over possibly selling an equity stake in NFL Media properties, with Apple and Amazon the front runners. If one of those deals comes to fruition, NFL Plus could be folded into that package.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple landing a deal for live NFL games will be a smart move.

Perhaps Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

See also: MLB: Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ will deliver huge domestic and national audiences – April 13, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.