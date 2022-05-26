Apple’s digital state ID cards are now available for Maryland residents

Maryland residents can now add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature first launched in Arizona back in March.

Additional states will offer driver’s license and state ID in Wallet soon. Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico plan to bring this feature to their residents, along with Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

To add an ID to the iPhone, Maryland residents can tap the “+” button in the top-right corner of the Wallet app and follow the on-screen instructions. The feature is available in the U.S. only and requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later. Apple has yet to indicate whether the feature will launch in additional countries in the future. For now, IDs in the Wallet app can only be presented at select TSA checkpoints at select U.S. airports, with Apple advising travelers to check TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability. Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration said residents must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID card with them, and noted that law enforcement will not accept Maryland driver’s licenses or IDs in the Wallet app at this time.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Maryland!

More information about driver’s license and state ID in Wallet is available on apple.co/wallet-id.

