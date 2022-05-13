Historic tech sell-off is a ‘generational buying opportunity’ for the right stocks, like Apple – Dan Ives

According to Wedbush Securities’ analyst Dan Ives, The tech-sell off is not a calamitous bubble bursting, it’s simply a “buying opportunity” for the right stocks.

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Appel 3.0:

From a note to Wedbush clients that landed on my desktop Friday: In a nutshell, this is not a Dot-com Bubble 2.0 in our opinion, it’s a massive over correction in a higher rate environment that will cause a bifurcated tech tape with clear HAVES and HAVE NOTS of tech… We have stress tested our tech models and believe in a worst case scenario Street numbers for 2023 come down by less than 10%, while in a base case scenario they are unchanged from today and in a soft landing scenario actually go up from current numbers… Wedbush Tech Playbook – Large Cap Top Picks: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday:

For those who can keep their heads, times like these are a gift.

If the panicky want to give us a sub-$135 (or even better) [AAPL] entry point, well, then: “Thank you very much!”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.